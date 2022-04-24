Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan should question TDP on suicides of farmers, not YSRCP government, says Amarnath

‘Naidu who promised to write off farm loans failed to do it after 2014 elections’

Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath ridiculed Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan for holding the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government responsible for farmer suicides, knowing fully well that it was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government to which he had extended support is responsible for it.

Addressing a media conference along with Pendurthy MLA A. Adeep Raj here on Sunday, Mr. Amarnath recalled that the former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had promised to write off the agricultural loans before the 2014 elections but cheated the farmers after winning the elections.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan had extended his support to the TDP – BJP alliance but failed to question the Chandrababu Naidu government for failing to fulfil its promise or on the suicides by farmers.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu had even mocked farmers on the floor of the Assembly saying that the farmers were dying due to excessive consumption of alcohol and other causes. He had refused to accept that it was due to financial problems and non-waiver of loans. The former Chief Minister had even asked the police not to book cases on farmer suicides, Mr. Amarnath alleged.

The Minister said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan, who had then failed to question Mr. Naidu on the farmer suicides, was now questioning the YSRCP government though it was implementing several welfare schemes for the farmers and paying compensation to tenant farmers.

Alleging that the JSP was working for Mr. Naidu and acting on the script given by him, the Minister said that JSP has no principles, which was evident from the fact that it was supporting Mr. Naidu who had never fulfilled his promises.

On the criticism of JSP and TDP, Mr. Amarnath said that the YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was never convicted in the cases filed against him by the CBI, which was due done to political vengeance unleashed by the Congress and Mr. Naidu. The people of the State saw through their game plan and defeated them by giving a thumping victory to the YSRCP in 2019 elections, he said.

Mr. Amarnath ridiculed the JSP for its dubious record of entering into alliances with the maximum number of political parties. The film being produced by Mr. Pawan Kalyan on the direction of Mr. Naidu would bomb in the 2024 elections, he said.

Replying to a query, he said that it was the YSRCP, which made the Congress Party and Sonia Gandhi bite the dust in the State. He ruled out the possibility of the party entering into an alliance with it.