Andhra Pradesh: passengers escape with minor injuries as tourist bus falls into gorge at Vanjangi Hills in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

ADVERTISEMENT

A private tourist bus carrying 15 passengers fell into a gorge reportedly due to brake failure on the ghat road at Vanjangi Hills at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday morning. Fortunately, all the passengers escaped with minor injuries.

According to Paderu Police Station Sub-Inspector Lakshmana Rao, the bus fell into the gorge and overturned. All the tourists are from Visakhapatnam city, he said. Of the 15 occupants of the bus, only one person suffered fracture, rest escaped with simple injuries, he said.

All the passengers were shifted to Paderu hospital.