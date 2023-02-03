ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Paderu revenue division to get six more Intermediate examination centres

February 03, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Paderu Integrated Tribal Development Agency Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna said that the State Government has passed instructions to set up six more Intermediate examination centres in Paderu revenue division. Sileru, G.K Veedhi, Chintapalli, Koyyuru, Munchingputtu, Ananthagiri will get the centres. The ITDA Project Officer has sought the Secretary (Intermediate education) to allot examination centres keeping in view the issues being faced by the students from interior tribal areas to travel to distant areas to attend examinations.

