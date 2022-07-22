Andhra Pradesh: Paderu ITDA Project Officer visits interior tribal villages

He launches development schemes in them

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna on Thursday visited interior tribal villages and maoist hotbeds Kondrum, Injari, Ginnelakota and Taralalu. He launched various development schemes in these villages. Mr. Gopalakrishna laid the foundation for construction of sachivalayam, YSR health clinic and rythu bharosa kendrams to be taken up at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

He also sanctioned demostic requirement (DR) depot with ₹12 lakh at the villages. He asked the panchayat engineer to complete the proposals for incomplete school building at the villages. Anganwadi buildings will be constructed with ₹9 lakh, he said. A drinking water facility with ₹3.2 lakh and school building with community buildings with ₹13 lakh will be constructed at Kondrum, he said. CC roads and drainage faculty will be provided, he said.

He also agreed to sanction DR depot at Ginnelakota and ₹3.2 lakh for gravity scheme for Injari.

He also sanctioned ₹1.40 crore for bridge at Ginnelakota. He said mobile Aadhaar centres will be set up at Kondrum, Injari, Ginnelakota and Taralalu.

MPDO L. Purnayya, panchayat raj AEE Sanjeeva Rao and others were present.