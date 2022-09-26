Andhra Pradesh: Paderu ITDA officials to receive State annual tourism award for ‘Giri Grama Darshini’ project on September 27

There are a number of places in the Agency which have the potential to be developed as tourism hubs, says ITDA Project Officer

The Hindu Bureau PADERU
September 26, 2022 19:21 IST

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer, Paderu, R. Gopala Krishna, said that ITDA officials will receive State annual tourism award for the year 2022 for the project ‘Giri Grama Darshini,’ in Araku mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The award will be given on September 27 at Tirupati, during the State-level Tourism Day celebrations which will be organised as part of World Tourism Day.

The ITDA officials will receive the award from Tourism Minister R.K Roja, he said. He said that the award has put more responsibility on the ITDA to develop tourist places in the Agency. He said that there are a number of places in the Agency which have the potential to be developed as tourism hubs. Steps are being taken to develop scenic hills in Pedabayulu, Munchingputtu, Vanjangi, Chintapalli, Hukumpeta, apart from Pedabayulu waterfalls, he said.

The ‘Giri Grama Darshini’ is a tourism project set up at Pedalabudu village, which is located about six kilometres from Araku Valley. The tourism place offers insight of adivasi lifestyle, culture, traditions and lifestyle.

