Andhra Pradesh: over 90,000 students benefited from Jagananna Vidya Deevena in Visakhaptanam and Anakapalli districts, say officials

November 30, 2022 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Over 90,000 students from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts were benefited from the ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ programme. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed fee reimbursement for the July – September 2022 quarter in a programme at Madanapalli.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A. Mallikarjuna took part in the programme through online from the Collectorate. He said that as many as 47,775 students from the district will be benefited from the programme. A sum of ₹32.35 crore was credited to the accounts of the students. MLC Varudu Kalyani and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, BC Welfare Officer K Rajeswari said that as many as 42,755 students were benefited by the programme from Anakapalli district. She said that around ₹24.40 crore is being credited into the bank accounts of the students.

