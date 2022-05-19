Andhra Pradesh: over 46,500 download Disha app in mega drive organised by Anakapalli police
The app has one of the fastest response mechanisms, says SP
Over 46,500 people downloaded ‘Disha SOS app’ in a mega drive organised by Anakapalli police here on Thursday.
Police teams have visited various educational institutions, government and private offices, factories, shopping malls, public places and have created awareness on having Disha app in their mobile phones for their safety and asking them to install.
Earlier, the district police organised a programme at the SP’s office in which District Collector P. Ravi Subhash, MP B. Satyavathi and Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami took part.
Ms. Satyavathi said that the State government has introduced the app for the safety of women and appealed to the people to install it n their mobile phones.
Ms. Gowthami said that Disha app has one of the fastest response mechanisms and has appealed to people to install the app.
Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari, DSP of Disha Police Station M. Mahesh were present.
