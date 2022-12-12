Andhra Pradesh: over 250 athletes take part in Ultribe Paderu

December 12, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 250 athletes from various parts in Andhra Pradesh and other States converged at Vanjangi in Paderu mandal, as part of the second edition of “Peak Performance – Ultribe Paderu”. The event was organised by the Vizag Trial Running Association (VTRA) and concluded on Sunday.

The participants, successfully completing the race within cut-off time, were awarded medals. The first three positions of 80 k category were Ashish, Satish Kumar and Vishal Abhishek. 50 km race was won by Cdr Abhinav Jha who was followed by Rajnikanth and Sagar to the finish line. In the female category, Garima successfully finished 50 km race and Madhuri was winner of the 25 km event. The entire route was cleaned by volunteers after completion of the event.

