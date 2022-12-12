  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Who are the goal-scorers in FIFA World Cup semifinals before Qatar 2022?

Andhra Pradesh: over 250 athletes take part in Ultribe Paderu

December 12, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Around 250 athletes from various parts in Andhra Pradesh and other States converged at Vanjangi in Paderu mandal, as part of the second edition of “Peak Performance – Ultribe Paderu”. The event was organised by the Vizag Trial Running Association (VTRA) and concluded on Sunday.

The participants, successfully completing the race within cut-off time, were awarded medals. The first three positions of 80 k category were Ashish, Satish Kumar and Vishal Abhishek. 50 km race was won by Cdr Abhinav Jha who was followed by Rajnikanth and Sagar to the finish line. In the female category, Garima successfully finished 50 km race and Madhuri was winner of the 25 km event. The entire route was cleaned by volunteers after completion of the event.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.