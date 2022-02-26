Andhra Pradesh: oppose nuclear power plant at Kovvada, FDNA urges Chief Minister

‘State Assembly should pass a resolution on the issue’

‘State Assembly should pass a resolution on the issue’

Former Andhra University Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA), K.V. Ramana, appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to oppose the proposed nuclear power plant at Kovvada in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district and pass a resolution in the State assembly on the issue.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said that the project would be a bane of the north Andhra region because of its adverse impact on the ecology. He said that as per Atomic Energy Regulatory Board norms, people should not be residing around 16 kilometres of the plant. Kovvada village is located very near to the NH-16 and a number of pharma companies are located in the surroundings. He alleged that the Centre has failed to fulfil the promises made to the bifurcation of State. Instead of supporting, it has proposed to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), shutting down jute, sugar factories and trying to set up nuclear power plant, he alleged.