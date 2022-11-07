Andhra Pradesh: only Jagan can throw light on his idea of forming three capitals, says BJP State president Somu Veerraju

‘BJP has always been in favour of Amaravati as the capital city and the Union Government has already released funds for its development’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should be asked to give clarity on the idea behind three capitals and not the BJP, said BJP State president Somu Veerraju.

He was referring to a question on the BJPs’ stand on three capitals at a press conference held here on Monday.

“The idea of three capitals is the Chief Minister’s and only he can spell out the reasons behind it. Moreover, he has taken the decision after agreeing to support the new capital of the State at Amaravati, in the floor of the house. So only Mr. Jagan can throw light on why he had changed his mind, despite building a house at Tadepalli,” Mr. Veerraju said.

Moreover, BJP has always been in favour of Amaravati as the capital city and the Union Government has already released funds for its development, he said.

PM Modi’s schedule

Mr. Veerraju also negated the speculations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 11 and 12, was doubtful. There is no ambiguity on it and the PM’s visit is confirmed, he said.

According to him, the Prime Minister is scheduled to land around 6.20 p.m. at INS Dega on November 11 and thereafter a roadshow is being planned by the BJP.

As per the initial plan, the roadshow is going to take place from NAD flyover to Old ITI Junction and thereafter at RK Beach. After which the PM will go to his quarters in Eastern Naval Command.

The plans and the route map have been discussed with the authorities concerned and the final approval will come by Tuesday, after a survey by the city police and other security agencies, said BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

On November 12th morning, the Prime Minister may have a meeting with the key BJP leaders in the State and thereafter he will come to the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for about 10 Central Government projects, at around 11 a.m. All the events will be held virutally.

This will be followed by the PM addressing a huge gathering at the venue and he is scheduled to leave at around 12.15 p.m., said Mr. Veerraju.

On whether Jana Sena Party leaders will attend the meet, he said, “Primarily, this meeting is being organised by the Union and the State Governments, but from the BJP’s side we have sent invitations to all political parties,” he said.

On whether the ruling YSR Congress Party was trying to get mileage out of the PM’s visit, he cleared the air by saying that ‘It is a government programme and is not being organised by any political party.”

VSP employees

Whether the agitating employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant will be allowed to meet the PM and express their opposition to its privatisation, he said that is was for the authorities concerned to decide.

Keeping the PM’s visit aside, he said that the BJP was unhappy with the functioning of the State Government. “The State Government has failed on all counts. Development has taken a backseat, there is no job creation, there is no recruitment in the police force and no investment is coming up,” said Mr. Veerraju.