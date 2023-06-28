HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Nursing students from Alluri Sitharama Raju district can apply for staff nurse posts in Germany, says official

June 28, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek has said that students who have completed B.Sc Nursing and GNM Nursing in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, can apply for the posts of staff nurses in Germany.

In a release on Tuesday, he said that the candidates must have an experience of working in hospitals for at least two years and must be enthusiastic to learn German. He said that language training will be given at KL University in Vijayawada.

Mr Abhishek also said that flight charges are free, while accommodation and food will be provided for free for the first six months. A salary of around €1,000 will be provided per month, he said, adding that interested can contact 9949927899 before June 30 and register themselves.

