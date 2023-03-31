Andhra Pradesh: NTPC plans to complete the first phase of green energy project by 2026, says official

March 31, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The green hydrogen hub with a capacity of 1,500 TPD (tons per day) at Pudimadaka (in Anakapalli district) will be home to the country’s largest green hydrogen production facility, NTPC-Simhadri Thermal Power Station Head Sanjay Kumar Sinha said.

The facility will operate in partnership with other global firms and produce green hydrogen/derivatives, including 1,300 TPD green ammonia and 1,200 TPD green methanol, primarily for the South Asian export market, Mr. Sinha added.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Sinha said that as per the MoU signed with the Andhra Pradesh Government at the recently held Global Investors Summit, the first phase of the NTPC green energy project should have to be completed by 2026 and the second phase by 2030.

“The investment will be finalised after preparing detailed feasibility studies and a detailed project report,” Mr. Sinha said.

The green energy project is divided into two main areas, industrial and hydrogen, and each area covers 600 acres in Pudimadaka.

The industrial area consists of pre-engineered buildings/sheds with solar roof, industrial spaces and central business district. It also hosts manufacturing facilities for new energy technologies such as electrolysers, fuel cells, batteries, solar wafers, solar modules, wind turbine equipment and carbon capture systems.

Addressing a press conference at a hotel here on Friday, Mr. Sinha said that the Simhadri station follows the principle of 3Ps (People, Planet and Power).

“The 3Ps mean generating electricity without harming the environment and protecting the people around the plant,” he said.

The 2,000 MW (installed capacity) Simhadri station achieved 12,569.6 million units of power generation against the target of 12,632 MU for the financial year till March 29, he said.

New initiatives of Simhadri station included installation and commissioning of low NOx burners in Stage-2 units, and installation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) in all units, expected to be commissioned in Unit-4 by June 2023, and remaining units by December 2023.

Most of the NTPC’s corporate social responsibility funds are utilised in areas such as education, health and sanitation, water, infrastructure, career and skill development, sports, games, art and culture.

“We have utilised ₹445.25 lakh under CSR activities,” Mr. Sinha said.