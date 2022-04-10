Andhra Pradesh: NTPC organises volleyball tournament

April 10, 2022 22:55 IST

An Inter CPSU Volleyball Tournament commenced at NTPC Simhadr at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Sunday. District Collector P. Ravi Subash inaugurated the event in the presence of G.C. Choukse -HOP Simhadri. The inaugural ceremony began with the NTPC song and was followed by hoisting of the flag.

In his address, Mr. Ravi Subash said that the initiative was highly commendable as it helps in developing co-operation and interaction among CPSU employees. Mr. Choukse appealed to the employees to make use of the facilities available in the township.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials of NTPC Simhadri, Visakhapatnam Volleyball Association officials and representatives from Unions and Associations participated.