Andhra Pradesh: no trace of missing Intermediate student in Sarada river

November 22, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Despite search by the NDRF teams, there was no trace of 16-year-old K. Lova Babu, who reportedly went missing in Sarada river, at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

The police said that the search will again resume on Wednesday morning.

Station House Officer, Chodavaram Police Station, Srinivasa Rao, said that on Monday the Lova Babu, an Intermediate second-year student, along with 18 other classmates, had come to perform service during ‘annadanam’ at Lord Siva Temple located on the river bank.

After the ‘annadanam’, Lova Babu and his friend had reportedly ventured into the Sarada river for swimming. While his friends swam to other side of the river, Lova Babu had gone missing.

Devotees, local fishermen and police tried in vain to trace him. NDRF teams were also pressed into service since Tuesday morning. However there was no trace of the boy, the police added.

Lova Babu is a resident of Anakapalli, it was learnt.

Chodavaram police have registered a case.

