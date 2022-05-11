Andhra Pradesh: NGT orders halt of construction work atop Rushikonda Hill in Vizag

Joint panel appointed to probe into allegations of violation of norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued orders directing the authorities concerned that no further construction should be done atop the Rushikonda Hill till the next hearing of the case on July 11.

The NGT gave the orders while hearing a petition filed by MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, alleging violation of environmental norms during the construction work atop the Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam.

The NGT has constituted a joint Committee of National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA) and National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), with APCZMA as the nodal agency, for coordination and compliance.

The committee has been directed to look into the permissible use as per approved the CZMP and environmental viability of the project and whether the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance needs to the revisited. The committee has also been directed to file its report within one month.

The tribunal asked the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and the Union Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change (MOEF&CC) to file their responses, if any, before the next date of hearing.