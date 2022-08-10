Andhra Pradesh: NGT asks Joint Committee to file final report by August 22 on Kakinada mangrove site

State government has chosen the 100 plus acre of land to build houses for the poor

State government has chosen the 100 plus acre of land to build houses for the poor

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), in an order dated August 5, has directed the State government to appoint a competent expert and do the proper assessment of environment loss, including the aspects other than only restoration. The order is based on a petition filed by environmental conservationist Bolisetty Satyanarayana on April 2020, when the Andhra Pradesh government has chosen a 100 plus acre of land to construct housing for the poor. Mr. Satyanarayana had claimed that the area chosen by the government has mangroves along the coast of Kakinada.

The NGT has also directed the State Coastal Zone Management Authority and the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to file a Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) Map superimposing the area so as to identify its location and directed the Joint Committee to file its final report based on the objections filed by the petitioner on or before August 22. The case is posted for final decision on August 25.

On hearing both the sides, the NGT had passed an order confirming that there was destruction of mangroves and directed the government to restore the mangroves destroyed.

The committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government quantified the loss to the environment at ₹48.33 lakh of which ₹33 lakh was assessed as compensation for loss of mangroves and ₹15.33 lakh for raising mangrove plantations in non-forest land.

However, Mr. Satyanarayana challenged that the committee has not taken into account other important parameters such as coastal fisheries, coastal protection, releasing of oxygen, erosion control, flood mitigation and absorption of pollutants which are to be included in assessing environment compensation.

The NGT’s latest order is based on the petition.