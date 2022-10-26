Andhra Pradesh: newborn baby girl found abandoned in a toilet at SEZ in Atchutapuram

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
October 26, 2022 20:18 IST

A newborn baby girl was found in a toilet of a unit at Special Economic Zone(SEZ) in Atchutapuram on Tuesday night.

Several women staff of the unit noticed the newborn and informed the management. They believe that some unidentified woman might have given birth and abandoned the baby. Despite search in the surroundings of the unit, there was no trace of the woman. The management has immediately informed about the incident to the Childline authorities.

Mr. David Raju from Childline, Visakhapatnam, said that their members have taken custody of the baby immediately and has shifted her to King George Hospital for care, where her condition is said to be stable. It seems like a case of unwanted pregnancy, as the baby was just born and abadoned without even the basic cleaning, he said.

