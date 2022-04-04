Andhra Pradesh: new districts will help in providing better services to people, says Minister

‘Jagan striving to fulfil all the promises made to people during padayatra’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth and others attending the first video conference hosted by the Chief Minister after the new districts have become functional, in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the formation of new districts will help in providing better services to people.

Speaking to media persons at the Collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving to fulfil all the promises he made to people during his padayatra before the elections.

The village/ward secretariats and ‘volunteer’ system had helped in rendering better services to people during the COVID-19 pandemic. He predicted that Visakhapatnam district would contribute to the development of the State in future.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna described the day as historic and said smaller districts would ensure better administration.

Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner Lakshmisha, Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Mayor G. Venkata Hari Kumari, VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala were present.