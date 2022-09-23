Andhra Pradesh: neighbour arrested on charge of murdering woman in Anakapalli district

The Hindu Bureau ANAKAPALLI
September 23, 2022 22:55 IST

Cracking the murder case of 35-year-old married woman P. Bharathi at Govada village in less than 24 hours, the Chodavaram police arrested 26-year-old J Gangadhar, here on Friday. As per the police, it was a case of murder for gain and the accused happens to be her neighbour.

On Thursday evening, Bharathi was found lying in pool of blood with her throat slit in agricultural fields. The family members informed the police that her three tola gold chain was missing from the body.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Anakapalli Deputy SP B. Sunil said that the accused on Thursday saw Bharathi alone in the agricultural fields and asked her to give the gold ornaments that she was wearing. When Bharathi refused, there was a small fight between them, and Gangadhar allegedly killed her by slitting her throat. Later, he fled away with the gold chain. The accused was sent in remand.

