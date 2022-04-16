Andhra Pradesh: need to create awareness on Senior Citizens Act among elderly persons, says High Court Judge

April 16, 2022 22:20 IST

Judge of the High court of AP and Executive Chairman, AP State legal Services Authority, Justice Ashanuddin Amanullah, stressed the need to create awareness on Senior Citizens Act, 2007, among the elderly persons. He addressed an orientation programme on the implementation, maintenance and welfare of parents and senior citizens Act, 2007, at YVS Murthy Auditorium here on Saturday. He said that he cannot understand how human beings abandon their parents. He said that elderly persons should come forward to express their problem leaving stigma. Chairman, DLSA-cum Principal District Judge, Visakhapatnam, A. Hari Haranadha Sarma, Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, Collector of Anakapalli district, Patansetti Ravi Subhash, Collector, ASR district, Sumit Kumar, and Bar Association members were present