Andhra Pradesh: Nearly 65,000 students to appear for Class X examinations beginning on April 3 in three districts

April 02, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated April 03, 2023 12:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/PADERU/ANAKAPALLI

As many as 64,721 students will be attending the Class X examinations scheduled to be conducted from April 3 to 18, in three districts – Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

As many as 29,286 students, including 27,547 regular candidates, will be attending the examinations in Visakhapatnam district. The Education Department authorities have arranged 136 examination centres, including 105 in urban limits, for the examination.

According to District Educational Officer L Chandrakala, all arrangements have been made for the peaceful conduct of the examination. Five flying squads and nine sitting squads were constituted. A separate control room was set up at Queen’s Mary High School to monitor and coordinate the examination arrangements, she said.

Meanwhile, 23,913 students will be attending the examinations from Anakapalli district for which 111 centres have been set up. Of the total, as many as 22,232 students are regular candidates. Five flying squads were constituted to monitor the examinations.

As many as 11,522 students will be attending the Class X examinations from ASR district. The authorities have arranged 63 centres for the examination.

The District Collectors have ordered officials to provide basic amenities like drinking water, toilets, medical kits and uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres. The authorities have asked the candidates to reach the examination centres well in advance. Special buses are being arranged from various parts of the district for the convenience of students.