Andhra Pradesh: National Green Tribunal directs Brandix to pay compensation of ₹10 crore to gas leak victims in Anakapalli district

January 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The National Green Tribunal(NGT), in an order dated January 18, directed Brandix India Apparel City to pay a compensation of ₹10 crore, to the victims of the gas leak. The NGT order holds that 539 workers were identified in the report as having been admitted to hospital by gas leak and are entitled to compensation of ₹1 lakh each.

The order also specifies that the amount may be deposited with the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) within two months failing which coercive measures, including closure, may be taken by the State PCB. Out of the said amount, ₹5 crore may be remitted by the State PCB to the A.P. State Legal Services Authority for disbursal of compensation to the victims, preferably within three months. If there is any deficit, the State PCB may make up the same and if it is surplus, the Authority may return the same to the State PCB for restoration measures. The NGT has also asked the A.P State Legal Services Authority to prepare an action plan for identification and payment to the victims. The order also stated that the remaining amount may be spent by the State PCB for environmental improvement in the area by preparing an action plan with the approval of CPCB. The plan may be prepared within one month and considered by CPCB within another month.

According to the State PCB report, the incident has taken place at M/s Seeds Intimate Apparel India Pvt. Ltd. on the premises of M/s Brandix India Apparel City, Atchutapuram, Anakapalli. There were two incidents of gas leaks at the unit one on June 3, 2022 and the second one was on August 2, 2022, and in total 539 were affected.

Remedial measures

Suggesting remedial measures, the NGT has suggested that the unit should have a proper ventilation system as per the guidelines of the Industry and Factories Act. Any pest/insecticide control fumigation should be taken when no workers are present in the working place. On application of pesticide/insecticide proper time has to give for dilution and should not impact any workers. The pest/insecticide control fumigation should be taken under the guidance of a qualified/ trained person who has knowledge about proper ratio of mixing rate of application etc., The accessibility of air handling unit to be restricted to only maintenance personnel and no other persons should be allowed in the area. The NGT also specified that the unit should give proper and periodical mock drill training to all workers to enable them to safeguard their health.

Brandix clarifies

The NGT had constituted a joint committee of nine members, including three experts, to ascertain the cause of the incidents. The committee conducted a thorough preliminary review during which Seeds fully cooperated, provided all available information including CCTV footage of the area where the incidents occurred, the company said in a statement.

According to Doraswamy, India Partner of Brandix India Apparel City, a report was submitted to the NGT by the committee and the same was inconclusive regarding the source of the leaks and the responsible entity.

The committee unanimously recorded that there is a need to conduct a separate and in-depth study of all industrial activities of all factories located within a one-kilometre radius from Seeds, in order to understand and assess possible scenarios which caused the incidents and sought four months’ time to conduct the study.

The order passed by NGT on January 18 held Seeds accountable for the incidents by ruling that there is no need to analyse scientific evidence, as was deemed necessary by the expert committee. Seeds is currently seeking legal advice regarding the course of action to be pursued to appeal against the order, he said.