Andhra Pradesh: NAOB displaced people stage protest at Rambilli in Anakapalli district

December 06, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Anakapalli:

The Hindu Bureau

NAOB displaced people staging a dharna at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Anakapalli:

Thousands of project displaced people of the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) staged a massive dharna at Rambilli in the district on Tuesday. The people from eight villages in two mandals Rambilli and S.Rayavaram joined the protest, alleging that the authorities concerned still failed to keep their promises to help them. 

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) Rambilli mandal secretary G. Devudu Naidu said that the obstruction of the route by the NAOB officials was the latest hindrance they were facing from the project. 

About 250 fishermen families lost livelihood due to blockage of route to access the sea for fishing since October 19, this year. Since then, the fisherfolk were staging dharnas in front of NAOB’s main gate in Vada Narasapuram.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Mr. Naidu, the fisherfolk had given away 4,800 acres of land to the AP government for the India’s nuclear submarine base project. The government resolved about 90% of the demands, but key demands like construction of a jetty for the displaced are yet to be fulfilled, he added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US