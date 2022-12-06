Andhra Pradesh: NAOB displaced people stage protest at Rambilli in Anakapalli district

December 06, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Anakapalli:

Thousands of project displaced people of the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) staged a massive dharna at Rambilli in the district on Tuesday. The people from eight villages in two mandals Rambilli and S.Rayavaram joined the protest, alleging that the authorities concerned still failed to keep their promises to help them.

CPI(M) Rambilli mandal secretary G. Devudu Naidu said that the obstruction of the route by the NAOB officials was the latest hindrance they were facing from the project.

About 250 fishermen families lost livelihood due to blockage of route to access the sea for fishing since October 19, this year. Since then, the fisherfolk were staging dharnas in front of NAOB’s main gate in Vada Narasapuram.

According to Mr. Naidu, the fisherfolk had given away 4,800 acres of land to the AP government for the India’s nuclear submarine base project. The government resolved about 90% of the demands, but key demands like construction of a jetty for the displaced are yet to be fulfilled, he added.