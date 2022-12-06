  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Andhra Pradesh: NAOB displaced people stage protest at Rambilli in Anakapalli district

December 06, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Anakapalli:

The Hindu Bureau
NAOB displaced people staging a dharna at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Tuesday.

NAOB displaced people staging a dharna at Rambilli in Anakapalli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Anakapalli:

Thousands of project displaced people of the Naval Alternate Operating Base (NAOB) staged a massive dharna at Rambilli in the district on Tuesday. The people from eight villages in two mandals Rambilli and S.Rayavaram joined the protest, alleging that the authorities concerned still failed to keep their promises to help them. 

CPI(M) Rambilli mandal secretary G. Devudu Naidu said that the obstruction of the route by the NAOB officials was the latest hindrance they were facing from the project. 

About 250 fishermen families lost livelihood due to blockage of route to access the sea for fishing since October 19, this year. Since then, the fisherfolk were staging dharnas in front of NAOB’s main gate in Vada Narasapuram.  

According to Mr. Naidu, the fisherfolk had given away 4,800 acres of land to the AP government for the India’s nuclear submarine base project. The government resolved about 90% of the demands, but key demands like construction of a jetty for the displaced are yet to be fulfilled, he added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.