Andhra Pradesh: names of winners of competitions held as part of tribal festival announced

November 20, 2022 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The names of the winners of various competitions, organised as part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (JJGD) or ‘Tribal Pride Day’, during the weeklong celebrations on the Beach Road, were announced by the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission(TCR&TM) here on Sunday.

The prizes will be given away to the winners at the valedictory function to be held on Monday, according to G. Chinababu, Executive Director, TCR&TM, Visakhapatnam.

Singing (solo): L. Nandini (ITDA, KR Puram), B. Nandini (ITDA, Seethampeta) and B. Ismail (ITDA, Seethampeta) won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Singing (group): ITDA, Paderu and ITDA, Parvathipuram, won the first and second prizes respectively.

Dance (solo) T. Vaishnavi (ITDA, Nellore), Gollamma(ITDA, KR Puram) and R. Malleswari (ITDA Srisailam) won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Group dance (girls): ITDA, Seethammapeta, ITDA, RC Varam and ITDA, Nellore, won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Group (Boys): ITDA Parvathipuram, ITDA Seethampeta and ITDA Chintoor won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Elocution: V. Chaitanya, ITDA Seethampeta, M. Durga Bhavani ITDA Seethampeta and A. Samuel, ITDA Nellore won the first, second and third prizes respectively while consolation prize was bagged by Ch. Prasanti, ITDA Parvathipuram.

Essay writing: V. Srinivas Naik (10th class APTWR Boys School, Yerragondapalem, Prakasam district, ITDA Srisailam) and S. Nandini, 9th class, GTWAGH School, Peddamadi, Meliyaputti mandal, Srikakulam, ITDA Seethampeta, won the first and second prizes respectively.

The third prize was shared by A. Bindumathi (9th class, GTWAGH School, Bhadragiri, Gummalaxmipuram, ITDA Parvathipuram), M. Vaishnavi (9th class, GTWAGH School, Tellamvari Gudem, KR Puram, ITDA KR Puram) and J. Sumanth, 10th class, GTWAGH School, Jayapuram, Nandigam mandal, Srikakulam, ITDA Seethampeta)

The drawing and painting competition winners are: M. Banu Prasad (ITDA, Srisailam), A. Anjail (ITDA Seethampeta) and M. Praveen Kumar Dora, ITDA RC Varam won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

M. Manohar, ITDA Seethampeta, and K. Jagan, ITDA KR Puram, won the first and second consolation prizes respectively.