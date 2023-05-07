Andhra Pradesh: Naidu to take part in ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme at Pendurthi, Anakapalli from May 16

May 07, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLC and North Andhra Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in-charge Buddha Venkanna has said that the party will be organising ‘Idemi Kharma’ programme against the YSRCP government on May 16, 17 and 18 at Pendurthi, Anakapalli and S.Kota areas. He said that former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the programme.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Venkanna said that at a time when scores of farmers were affected by unseasonal rains in various parts of the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was busy laying the foundation stone for the Bhogarapuram airport project, the foundation for which was already laid by the TDP government.

Leave alone the Chief Minister, none of the Ministers, MLAs or even the district authorities have visited the affected farmers or enquired about the losses so far, he alleged. Mr. Jagan did not even bother to communicate to the Centre about the losses suffered by the farmers due to the rains to seek financial assistance, Mr. Venkanna said.

The TDP leader alleged that Mr. Jagan was planning to shift to Visakhapatnam not because he wants to make it the Executive capital of the State, but he wants to exploit the region. Mr. Jagan wants to develop his resorts business along the coastal stretch between Visakhapatnam and Icchhapuram, he alleged.

The TDP leader also alleged that even before his arrival Mr. Jagan was deploying/transferring team of a police personnel from a particular community to North Andhra region.

He said that it was the responsibility of the public to teach a lesson to Mr. Jagan in the coming elections.