Andhra Pradesh: Naidu to attend TDP ‘Mini Mahanadu’ in Anakapalli on June 15

‘Rave response’ to Mahanadu in Ongole sent shockwave to YSRCP, says former MLC

‘Rave response’ to Mahanadu in Ongole sent shockwave to YSRCP, says former MLC

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President N. Chandrababu Naidu will take part in the ‘Mini Mahanadu’, scheduled to be held at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district on June 15, party’s State general secretary Buddha Venkanna has said.

Addressing the media at the party office at Daspalla Hills on Saturday, Mr. Venkanna, who is also the TDP Uttaradhra in-charge, said that the ‘rave response’ to the Mahanadu held recently in Ongole had sent shockwaves to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

“People of the State have started revolting against the YSRCP government as they are feeling cheated,” he said.

The former MLC said that the death of Gangadhar Reddy, a key witness in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, looked fishy. “The CBI should conduct thorough probe into the death. All the witnesses in the murder case are dying. Why is Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy silent about it?” he asked.

Mr. Venkanna also condemned the YSRCP for demolishing the temporary structures arranged to distribute food to the poor in Mangalagiri.