Andhra Pradesh: Naidu, Pawan to blow poll bugle at ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’ on December 20

December 19, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that all arrangements have been made for the ‘Yuva Galam Navasakam’, which is being organised as a part of the concluding ceremony of party national general secretary N. Lokesh’s ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra on December 20, at Polipalli of Nellimerla mandal in Vizianagaram district.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna will blow the poll bugle for the forthcoming elections at this meeting, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media on December 19 (Tuesday).

He said that a 100-acre space near a three-road junction connecting Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam had been finalised as the venue for the programme.

A stage with a seating capacity of 600 people has been set up, apart from 20 galleries for the public and four galleries for the VIPs. LED screen has been set up for each gallery. Special care is being taken to ensure amenities for the public. The left side of the stage has been dedicated for cultural programmes, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 10 years ago, Mr. Naidu had set up a pylon at Agnampudi after completing his padayatra and addressed a public meeting there, and the TDP came to power the next year (2014).

“Now, Mr. Lokesh has completed his ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra and a pylon has been set up at the same place at Agnampudi. The TDP is going for election campaigning from this meeting. History will repeat,” he said, adding that the people of the State were eagerly waiting to “give a send-off” to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.