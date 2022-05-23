Andhra Pradesh: Mystery over the death of bride in Visakhapatnam solved

Srijana died on her wedding day on May 11

The mystery surrounding the death of a bride, who died on the day of her wedding on May 11 has been solved by the PM Palem police.

According to the police here on Monday, suicide is suspected to be the reason for the death of M. Srijana, 22.

The bride from Hyderabad died under suspicious circumstances even as the wedding ceremony was in progress. She collapsed on the wedding platform and was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Police investigation revealed that the bride had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), Ch Srinivasa Rao said that Srijana was in a relationship with one T. Mohan from Visakhapatnam since a few years and she wanted to marry him. But Mohan wanted some time for marriage, as he wanted to settle in life first.

Meanwhile, her marriage was fixed with with a boy from Visakhapatnam and the marriage was slated on May 11.

Days before the marriage, Srijana reportedly asked her boyfriend to take her somewhere. But he refused and asked for some time. Srijana told her boyfriend that she would try to stop the marriage at any cost. To stop the marriage, she reportedly consumed some poisonous substance and collapsed moments before the groom was about to tie the nuptial knot, the police added.

Though the bride’s brother Vinay had told to media and the police that his sister did not commit suicide, as the marriage was fixed with her consent, investigation reportedly revealed that Srijana was forced into the marriage and the relationship with her boyfriend was the reason for her untimely death, the police added.

According to the ACP, the final reports of post-mortem and the contents found in her stomach, which had been sent to the forensic lab for tests, were awaited. “Once that comes, we will come to understand what she had consumed,“ he said.