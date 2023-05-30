Andhra Pradesh: Murder of village Secretariat employee was pre-planned, say Atchutapuram police

May 30, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Anakapalli district police on Tuesday suspect that disputes between the couple Mahalakshmi and M. Srinivasa Rao, might have led to her murder on Monday. However, they are yet to ascertain the exact reason why Srinivasa Rao murdered her. He also allegedly tried to end life after the murder and was admitted to the hospital.

Mahalakshmi (27) was a village Secretariat employee in Rambilli mandal and was a resident of Kurmannapalem. Her husband M. Srinivasa Rao is a resident of Gajuwaka. The couple had been reportedly staying separately for a long time. However, they were not yet divorced.

The incident came to light when Mahalakshmi raised an alarm from the hotel room. The hotel staff had informed the police, who rushed to the spot. After opening the door, Mahalakshmi was found in a pool of blood. Srinivasa Rao was shifted to Anakapalli hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police suspect that Srinivasa Rao might have called Mahalakshmi to talk on some issue and killed her. It seems to be a pre-planned murder, said Atchutapuram police.

Atchutapuram Police have registered a case. Those who are in distress can contact helpline no. 100.