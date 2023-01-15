Andhra Pradesh: Munagapaka in Anakapalli district gears up to host bullock cart race on January 15

January 15, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Munagapaka, a fertile village that is known for its crops of paddy and sugarcane in Anakapalli district, is gearing up to host the traditional bullock cart race on occasion of Sankranti on Sunday. The four-acre field of Sri Rama temple in the village has been prepared to host the event. Around 20 bullock cart owners have registered to participate in it.

Gowri Youth and Munagapaka Rythu Sangam will jointly organise the competition, which will start at 2 pm. Around 30,000 spectators are expected to witness the race, which is going to be the 14th one in its series. Most of them are farmers, government employees, businessmen and software professionals who come to their native village for Sankranti from cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune.

Each cart has to run along a circle in two rounds. Whichever cart covers the one kilometre ring in the shortest time is the winner. Generally, each cart takes two to two-and-a-half minutes, according to previous competition records.

The first prize winner will get ₹12,000 cash prize, second prize ₹10,000, third ₹8,000, fourth ₹6,000, fifth ₹5,000, sixth prize ₹3,000 and remaining carts will get ₹2,000 as cash prize.

Speaking to The Hindu, the competitions’ committee chairman Dadi Appalanaidu said that for the past 13 years, they have been organising the bullock cart race and some times horse race is also held, as part of their Sankranti festival. They have also managed to organise the festival during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022. Farmers groom special breed of bulls like `Ongole’ and `Mysore’ for the competitions. Dry grass and boiled horse gram are primarily fed to the animals. The specially trained bulls run at a speed of around 30-35 kmph in the race. The price of each bull ranges from ₹4 lakh to ₹20 lakh, he added.

The race is organised in prepared racing ring and the bulls run on prepared path and spectators surround the ring. It is quite different from the Jallikattu type of event of Tamil Nadu or for that matter the event that is held in Guntur.

“Moreover, here we don’t allow politics in the game. We organise the competitions with support from everyone in the spirit of the festival,” Mr. Appalanaidu, who is a Telugu Desam Party leader, said.

Bullock cart drivers also do not drink alcohol as they consider it an auspicious occasion. Bulls can also detect the smell of alcohol and do not cooperate if the bullocky, one who drives the cart, is found to be drunk,” said former MPTC member Tekela Parasuram, one of the committee members.