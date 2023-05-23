Andhra Pradesh: MPTC and ZPTC members see red over poor academic standards in Alluri Sitharama Raju district

May 23, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The MPTC and ZPTC members from Alluri Sitharama Raju district expressed displeasure before Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra over the fall in pass percentage in both Class X and Intermediate examinations this year, during the ZP general body meeting held here on Tuesday.

They alleged lack of proper supervision on students, irregular conduct of classes and involvement of teachers in other activities.

“Stop involving teachers in duties of Nadu-Nedu programme. Some of the teachers, including headmasters, have been busy in procuring items for the works, instead of attending the classes. We have our respect for government programmes. But due to involvement of teachers in them, students are being affected. May be, we should write to government about it,” suggested a member.

Another member said that there has been change of wardens for every three months in many schools. He alleged some wardens are taking children to buy vegetables. Instead of monitoring the children, some are leaving the hostels in the name of collecting payments and bills.

Ms Subhadra expressed her ire on the Education Department. She alleged lack of supervision and monitoring by the officials on the students. “I know that you are inspecting the schools on a regular basis. Inspection does not mean that you visit the school and sign on attendance book. You need to interact with the children. You should know what is going wrong. Why are they not able to focus on education?” she questioned District Educational Officer Sheikh Basha.

The ZP Chairperson also said that in many KGBV schools, there is a dearth of teachers, which should be taken to the notice of officials concerned.

“From June 12 (Starting day of the schools), MPTC and ZPTC members should inspect the schools and note down the issues. I would personally call everyone and check. When government is providing proper amenities, it is painful that we are not getting good results. We need to improve the standards in the coming academic year,” she said.

Meanwhile, discussions on health, housing, panchayat raj, MNREGS, ICDS and a few others were also held.

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanath and others were present.