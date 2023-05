May 22, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Mothugudem SI Sattibabu, who was allegedly involved in the ganja case in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district, was arrested, according to a statement issued by SP Tushar Singh.

It may be recalled that police constables Sivaprasad and Butchaiah of Mothugudem, were arrested in a ganja case in Nellore district last month. The accused SI has been absconding ever since.

He surrendered before the CI and was arrested and produced in court. He was sentenced to 14 days remand.

ADVERTISEMENT