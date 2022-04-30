Andhra Pradesh: morning walker dies in hit-and-run case

A 38-year-old morning walker died after reportedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Bangarumetta village under Butchayyapeta Police Station limits in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

According to Sub-Inspector, Butchayyapeta Police Station, B. Ramakrishna, at around 5.40 a.m., Nanda Kishore came out for morning walk near his house. Nanda Kishore reportedly suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.

Butchayyapeta Police have registered a case.