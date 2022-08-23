Andhra Pradesh: Miscreants posing as Collector attempt to dupe govt. staff

Three officers received WhatsApp messages seeking money

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 23, 2022 21:25 IST

Miscreants, masquerading as the District Collector, made a vain bid to extort money from several government employees in Visakhapatnam.

According to sources, three officers from the district administration received WhatsApp messages from a number which had the profile picture of the Collector.

In that message, the miscreants, masquerading as the Collector, asked the employees to send money. Suspecting foul play, the employees contacted the Collector, who in turn alerted Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth.

The Cybercrime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

