September 24, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 17-year-old boy reportedly ended his life at his residence at Atchutapuram in the district on Sunday. As per reports, the boy had allegedly beaten a teacher on the school premises some days ago and the teacher lodged a police complaint against the boy. Depressed over it, the boy reportedly ended his life.

(In case of suicidal tendencies, people can contact 100)

