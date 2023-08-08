Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath blames Naidu for Punganur violence

August 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath has blamed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the violence in Punganur, which left many police personnel injured.

Mr. Amarnath accused the former Chief Minister of instigating violence for political gain. He sought to know the reason behind changing the route map of the TDP president’s tour without the police permission at the eleventh hour. “There were only police and TDP workers. The latter resorted to stone pelting and beating up police personnel with sticks. The TDP activists also set a police van on fire,” said Mr. Amarnath.

The Minister alleged that the TDP activists deliberately resorted to violence to instigate the police to open fire. “The sketch for the attack was prepared by Mr. Naidu. The TDP president is not bothered even if TDP activists lose their lives as long as it helps the party survive,” he said, adding that 50 police personnel were injured in the Punganur violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He demanded that a rowdy-sheet be opened against Mr. Naidu for instigating violence. “Mr. Naidu is frustrated because no TDP candidate, except himself, was elected in his native district in the last Assembly elections. How will the TDP leaders justify beating up of police personnel?” he asked.

The Minister alleged that Mr. Naidu tried to instigate the local people and YSRCP leaders during his recent tour in Pulivendula. “Mr. Naidu is adept at instigating violence to gain sympathy,” he said.

Mr. Amarnath ridiculed the statements of TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh that he would get the policeman who suffered an eye injury in the Punganur violence treated.

Dig at Chiranjeevi

Referring to the statements of actor K. Chiranjeevi that the YSRCP leaders should confine themselves to administration and issues concerning the State, instead of making comments on the film industry, Mr. Amarnath said that Mr. Chiranjeevi should first counsel his brother (Pawan Kalyan) not to make unwarranted comments against the YSRCP leaders and the government. He opposed the depiction Minister Ambati Rambabu in a derogatory manner in a movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.