Andhra Pradesh: Mini Mahanadu’s success sending shockwaves to YSRCP camp, says TDP leader

Kala Venkata Rao seeks White Paper on utilisation of ITDA funds

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K. Kala Venkata Rao has said that the ‘resounding success’ of the Mahanadu organised by the party in Ongole and the mini-Mahanadu at Chodavaram in Anakapalli district recently is ‘sending shockwaves’ to the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) camp.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, in his address mini- Mahanadu, brought back the memories of party’s founder N.T Rama Rao. We have not seen such a voluntary crowd in the recent past. This indicates the failure of the YSRCP government,” Mr. Venkata Rao told the media here on Saturday.

Criticising the YSRCP government, he alleged that that the constitutional rights of the people were being ‘trampled upon’.

“The TDP, during its tenure, gave equal importance to development and welfare schemes. Nothing concrete pertaining to development has been done happened during the YSRCP rule. The government has no answer as to why the Polavaram project has taken a backseat,” said the TDP leader.

Mr. Venkata Rao said that the YSRCP government must explain as to why its bus yatra was stopped abruptly.

“The government must release a White Paper on the utilisation of the ITDA funds. It should explain as to what happened to ₹30,000-crore loan taken from the Union government for the power sector,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.

Former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that no industries had come to the State in the last three years. “The government is keen on draining out the natural resources,” he alleged and dared the YSRCP leaders for a debate on development.

Former MLA Peela Govind alleged that the government was being run by bureaucrats and that the Ministers haa no say. Former MLAs V. Anitha and Palla Srinivasa Rao also spoke on the occasion.