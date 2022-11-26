Andhra Pradesh: mid-day meal scheme is not being properly implemented in Agency areas of ASR district, several MPTC members complain at Visakhapatnam ZP meet

November 26, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A number of MPTC members from Agency areas of Alluri Sitharama Raju district have complained about improper implementation of mid-day meal scheme in the government schools. The elected representatives from Araku, Hukumpeta, Pedabayulu and a few other mandals alleged that the mid-day meals are being properly offered to the children only when some officials conduct inspections with intimation, but not every day. They raised the issue during the general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad here on Saturday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson J. Subhadra presided over the meeting.

The MPTC members said that when they go to the school for surprise checks without informing the school authorities, they are not being allowed. Pedabayalu MPTC member informed that he was stopped at the gate when he had gone for surprise check for about an hour.

IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who is also the in-charge Minister for ASR district, expressed unhappiness over such incidents. He said that the State Government is spending huge amounts on education and such incidents will not be tolerated. The Minister said that he would conduct surprise checks without intimation. Strict action will be initiated against those responsible, he warned.

Similarly, issues surrounding schools in ASR and Anakapalli districts took the centre stage during the ZP meeting.

‘Skipping classes’

The MPTC member from Ananthagiri complained that the Education Department lacked supervision on teachers and many of them skipping classes. Pedabayalu MPTC member said that instead of taking classes regularly, teachers in the mandal are mostly busy in political and union activities, ignoring the students. This was echoed by Butchayyapeta MPTC member who asked the authorities to initiate action.

The MPTC member from Golugonda complained about poor sanitation in social welfare hostels. Elected representative from Koyyuru spoke about lack of basic facilities in Ekalavya Schools in the mandal. He said that Mahila Degree College in the mandal with about 480 girl students is in dire need of security.

BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav said that the Education Department must ensure RO water plants in the schools are functioning well. He said that as part of Nadu-Nedu, landscaping works should be taken up in the schools.

Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao said that all schools should mandatorily maintain a good ground for its students. He said that about poor condition of ground at Chandrampalem High School at Madhurawada.

Similarly, the elected representatives from Anakapalli and ASR districts spoke about the need for roads in interior areas in places like Chintapalli, Butchayyapeta and Sabbavaram.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao questioned the Panchayat Raj officials on why works pertaining to bridge at Padmanabham mandal were not taken up yet. They informed the MLA that though tenders were called for three times, there was no response. They also assured that the works will be taken up at the earliest.

There was also discussion about issues pertaining to housing scheme, MGNREGS, health and others. Some elected representatives spoke about involvement of benamis while acquiring such schemes.

NAOB issue

Representatives from Anakapalli district asked the authorities to look into the protest staged by Naval Alternative Operating Base (NAOB) project displaced persons from Rambilli mandal.

Responding to them, Mr. Amarnath said that the issue was already taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that Anakapalli District Collector P Ravi Subash, an elected MLA from the district and an MP from the State would leave for New Delhi soon to meet the officials concerned and resolve the issue.