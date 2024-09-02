Andhra Pradesh may face another wet spell as Low Pressure is forming around September 5

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience another wet spell from September 5 under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, informed IMD.

“The fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by September 5,” an official statement from the IMD on Monday (September 2, 2024.) Under which, heavy to heavy rainfall are likely to occur in several districts of Andhra Pradesh from September 5.

Explaining the reasons that trigger the Low Pressure, the IMD officials stated that it is due to activated climatic conditions that may develop the low pressure over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

“It is too early to predict the rainfall pattern. However, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh need to be high alert,” an IMD official opined.

