GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh may face another wet spell as Low Pressure is forming around September 5

Heavy to heavy rainfall are likely to occur in several districts of Andhra Pradesh from September 5.

Published - September 02, 2024 03:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada.

SDRF men rescue flood-hit people, in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience another wet spell from September 5 under the influence of a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, informed IMD.

“The fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by September 5,” an official statement from the IMD on Monday (September 2, 2024.) Under which, heavy to heavy rainfall are likely to occur in several districts of Andhra Pradesh from September 5.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates: Naidu visits flood-affected areas in Vijayawada; Telangana to set up State disaster response force to better handle floods

Explaining the reasons that trigger the Low Pressure, the IMD officials stated that it is due to activated climatic conditions that may develop the low pressure over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

“It is too early to predict the rainfall pattern. However, both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh need to be high alert,” an IMD official opined.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / rains / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.