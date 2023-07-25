Andhra Pradesh: Man ‘strangles’ wife to death in Anakapalli district

July 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at Thotada village, Munagapaka mandal in Anakapalli district here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Deena Kumari (28).

Sub Inspector of Munagapaka police station Mohammed Ali said that on July 24 evening, when one K. Nooka Apparao came to his home, he found his wife Deena Kumari speaking to some person on phone, whom he suspected to be her paramour. There was a dispute followed by a meeting was held with elderly persons from his family, where they took away the mobile phone of Deena Kumari after counselling.

On Tuesday morning, after the children left to the school, the couple had a dispute again, as Deena Kumari asked her husband to bring back the mobile phone. During the fight, Apparao allegedly strangled his wife using a cloth, leading to her death.

The accused is in police custody, it was learnt.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

