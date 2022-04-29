Andhra Pradesh: man run over by RTC bus at Chodavaram

A 25-year-old man was run over by an RTC bus at Chodavaram RTC Complex in Anakapalli district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Seshu, a native of Bheemavaram, who works as a mason at Paderu in Alluri Sitharamaraju district.

Sub-Inspector of Chodavaram Police Station A. Vibhishan Rao said that on Thursday night, Seshu along with four other masons was heading towards Visakhapatnam via Chodavaram. When they were at the RTC complex, Seshu had an altercation with two of his friends Chinna and Kishore. All of them were suspected to be in an inebriated condition. The duo allegedly beat him up and left him on the bus platform. Seshu did not get up and was lying on the floor reportedly due to drowsiness. Ab RTC bus ran over him leading to his death.

Police have shifted the body for post-mortem.