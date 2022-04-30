Andhra Pradesh: Man robs ₹3.3 lakh at gun-point from bank at Kasimkota in Anakapalli district

Covering his face with helmet, he threatened to shoot the cashier

An unidentified miscreant, covering his face with helmet, gained entry into the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank and allegedly robbed about ₹3.3 lakh at gun point at Narasingabilli of Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district on Saturday afternoon.

According to police sources, the armed man directly went to the cashier’s cabin and reportedly threatened the cashier to shoot him, if he raised an alarm. He pointed the gun at the cashier and directed him to fill the bag, which he had brought with him, with the cash. He reportedly made good with around ₹3.3 lakh cash.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 2 p.m. During the time of the incident, there were hardly any customers. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras, which were installed on the bank premises.

During primary investigation, the police have learnt that the miscreant had entered the bank posing as a customer and committed the crime. They also believe that the accused might have conducted a recce on the bank before the committing the crime.

Soon after the incident, Superintendent of Police, Anakapalli district, S Gowthami along with senior police officials visited the spot along with CLUES team, which collected samples from the crime scene. The police are examining the CCTV footage at the bank and a few other locations to identify the accused. Special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Speaking to the media, Ms Gowthami said that during the time of the incident, the cashier was alone in the bank as the manager has gone for lunch. “We have gathered several clues and are making a technical analysis and efforts are on to nab the accused at the earliest,” she said.

The Kasimkota Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.