Andhra Pradesh: Man gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment in POCSO case

A Special Sessions Judge on Monday sentenced a person to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for raping a seven-year-old girl. The Judge also directed the State government to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the victim within 30 days of receiving the court order.

The case was registered at the Chodavaram police station in Anakapalli district on May 11 in 2022. The incident occurred on May 8.

According to the case, the complainant told the police that her daughter, who was studying in class two at an MPUP School, was sexually assaulted more than once by a person who resided in her locality.

The Disha police started the investigation.