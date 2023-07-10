HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: man from Pune arrested in ganja smuggling case in Alluri Sitarama Raju district

July 10, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

The Paderu police arrested a Maharashtra-based ganja smuggler, who was alleged involved in a smuggling case in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

The arrested was identified as Feroze Aziz Bhagwan (36) of Pune in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference at Paderu police station, Circle Inspector Sudhakar said that on June 25, an accident had occurred, in which a car hit a lorry at Minumuluru Poturaju Gudi on Paderu ghat road. The driver fled from the spot, leaving the car behind. The police have recovered around 400 kg ganja. After registering a case, the police during the course of the investigation have identified M Simhadri of Munchingput mandal, as the supplier of the ganja and arrested him on June 30. Acting on a tip-off, the police have arrested Bhagwan.

Sub-Inspectors G Lakshmana Rao and Ranjith were present.

In another case, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) of Narsipatnam arrested six persons while they were allegedly transporting 21 kg ganja at Bypureddipalem bridge. Among the six arrested, four were from Rolugunta, one was from ASR district and another from Kakinada district.

