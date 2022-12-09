Andhra Pradesh: man from Bihar arrested on charge of cheating a teacher from Paderu

December 09, 2022 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A member of a gang of cybercriminals, hailing from Bihar, was arrested by the Paderu police for his alleged involvement in the cheating of a teacher of Paderu, on the pretext of sanctioning a ‘Mudra loan’ to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Paderu police, the accused called the teacher on his mobile phone in November, 2020, and offered to sanction a ‘Mudra loan’ to him. The teacher had sent his documents online to avail of the loan. The accused had reportedly told him that a loan of ₹3 lakh was sanctioned to him and asked him to pay ₹92,000 as fee and assured him that the amount would be refunded to him.

After the teacher paid ₹92,000, they had told him that the loan sanction amount has been enhanceed to ₹10 lakh and was told to pay more fees and the gullible teacher fell for for the trap paid some more amount, through Phone Pe, believing their words.

The accused in this way went on enhancing the loan amount and the fees and the victim ended up paying ₹34,80,152 in installments to various accounts over a period of two-and-a-half years, before he realised that he was cheated. He lodged a complaint with the Paderu police in September 2022.

SP Satish Kumar took special interest in the case and appointed two special teams under the supervision of Paderu in-charge ASP Pratap Kishore and the Paderu CI.

The teams located the address of the cyber criminals to a village in Nalanda district of Bihar and sent two teams there. One of the accused Ghanshyam Kumar, 25, was arrested by the Paderu CI. The accused was produced in court on Friday. The court directed that the accused to be sent to the Central Jail for remand.

The Paderu CI said that the remaining accused would be arrested soon.

He appealed to the general public not to click on web links, sent by unknown persons, and not to upload their documents or believe the words of unknown persons, who promise to give loans or prizes.