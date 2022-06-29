Andhra Pradesh: man found dead in a pool of blood at Araku Valley

He suffered severe head injuries, say police

He suffered severe head injuries, say police

The body of a man aged around 35 years was found in a pool of blood near Tribal Museum at Araku Valley in Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Wednesday. The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained by the police.

According to reports, on Wednesday morning, some sweepers have informed about the body lying on the floor near Tribal Museum area to the police. Police said that there were severe head injuries on the unidentified person. The police suspect that it could be a case of drunken brawl. The body was shifted to Araku Area Hospital for post-mortem.

Araku Valley police have registered a case.