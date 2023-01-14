Andhra Pradesh: Man drowns, while 14-year-old goes missing at Thantadi Beach in Anakapalli district

January 14, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Anakapalli

A 38-year-old man drowned and his 14-year-old nephew went missing at Thantadi Beach at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Saturday. According to the police, a family from Anakapalli visited several tourist places in Visakhapatnam and was returning home. The family members went to Thanthadi Beach and the man and his nephew went for swimming. While the boy was dragged deeper by the strong currents, the man tried to rescue him. While the body of 38-year old was traced, there is no sign of the minor yet. Parawada police registered a case. Search is on for the missing boy.