ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Man drowns, while 14-year-old goes missing at Thantadi Beach in Anakapalli district

January 14, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Anakapalli

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man drowned and his 14-year-old nephew went missing at Thantadi Beach at Parawada in Anakapalli district on Saturday. According to the police, a family from Anakapalli visited several tourist places in Visakhapatnam and was returning home. The family members went to Thanthadi Beach and the man and his nephew went for swimming. While the boy was dragged deeper by the strong currents, the man tried to rescue him. While the body of 38-year old was traced, there is no sign of the minor yet. Parawada police registered a case. Search is on for the missing boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US